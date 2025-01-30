Industrial producer prices decline by 0.58% in 2024

The general index of industrial producer prices in Jordan decreases by 0.58 per cent in 2024, reaching 107.12 points according to the Department of Statistics' monthly report (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The general index of industrial producer prices in Jordan decreased by 0.58 per cent in 2024, reaching 107.12 points compared to 107.5 in 2023, according to the Department of Statistics' monthly report released on Thursday.

The decline was primarily driven by a 0.69 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, which hold a relative importance of 88.74 per cent, and a 2.27 per cent decrease in extractive industry prices, with a relative importance of 5.36 per cent.

In contrast, electricity prices saw an increase of 2.70 per cent, accounting for 5.91 per cent of the index, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In December 2024, the general index recorded a 0.98 per cent decline, reaching 106.26 points compared to 107.32 in December 2023.

This was attributed to a 0.99 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices and a 1.83 per cent drop in electricity prices, while extractive industry prices showed a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the index fell by 0.26 per cent in December 2024 compared to November 2024, reflecting declines in manufacturing prices by 0.06 per cent, extractive industry prices by 1.23 per cent, and electricity prices by 2.34 per cent.