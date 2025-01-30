Income Department earns ISO certification for Business Continuity Management

The Income and Sales Tax Department on Thursday is awarded the ISO 22301:2019 certification for business continuity management (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) on Thursday was awarded the ISO 22301:2019 certification for business continuity management, a "significant" international recognition that underscores the department's preparedness to maintain operations during emergencies and crises.

ISO 22301 is the global standard for business continuity management systems, providing a structured approach to identifying and mitigating potential threats to institutions.

The certification outlines the necessary measures to reduce the risk of incidents, limit their impacts and establish a recovery framework for effective response and recovery, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This certification highlights the ISTD's efforts in planning, analysis and evaluation of potential risks, as well as its commitment to enhancing its ability to recover swiftly and manage incidents with efficiency and organisation.

ISTD Director General Hussam Abu Ali stressed that the certification reflects the department's "dedication" to ensuring business continuity and its capacity to handle emergencies in an orderly and systematic manner.

He also noted that the achievement "boosts public trust in the department’s ability to provide consistent and reliable services, even in challenging situations."

The certification was awarded after a thorough audit process, in which the certifying authority ensured the department’s successful implementation of the business continuity management system and its compliance with the ISO 22301 standard.

The audit process included an assessment of risk analysis, the development of emergency and recovery plans, documentation of policies and procedures and the implementation of training and regular tests to ensure the department's resilience in times of crisis.