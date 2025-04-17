ICI, Kyrgyz delegation explore trade, investment cooperation

President of the Irbid Chamber of Industry meets with an economic delegation from Kyrgyz knitwear factories as part of the "Industrial Tourism" programme implemented by the Kyrgyz private sector (Petra photo)

AMMAN — President of the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) Hani Abu Hassan on Thursday briefed an economic delegation from several Kyrgyz knitwear factories on Irbid's industrial development, mainly in the garment and textile industry.

The visit comes as part of the "Industrial Tourism" programme implemented by the Kyrgyz private sector, which aims to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and open "new" horizons for cooperation in the industrial sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Hassan referred to "significant" opportunities to develop "brotherly" relations, praising this visit, which reflects the "shared" desire to develop economic partnerships.

Noting the Kingdom's advantages, he referred to Jordan’s "strategic" geographical location, political and economic stability, and its "attractive" investment environment supported by a network of free trade agreements connecting Jordan to numerous global markets.

Abu Hassan also noted diversity of industries in Irbid, mainly pharmaceutical, food, plastics, chemical, and textile industries, which constitute a "cornerstone" of the national economy and contribute "significantly" to Jordanian exports.

The delegates expressed “admiration” for the scale of Irbid's industrial development and the chamber's role in serving the industrial sector and facilitating the business environment.

The delegates also hoped to transfer Jordan's expertise in supporting industry to Kyrgyzstan and build "cooperative" relations and partnerships with the Jordanian industrial sector.

Talks during the meeting went over opportunities for cooperation for the two countries' industrialists, underlining importance of exchanging trade delegations, facilitating trade exchanges and transferring expertise in training and industrial development fields.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination to develop "feasible" initiatives that would support bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various economic and industrial fields, achieve common interests and contribute to the two countries' "sustainable" growth.