You are here
HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus
By AFP - Jan 03,2024 - Last updated at Jan 03,2024
A sign is pictured above a branch of a HSBC bank in central London on April 26, 2022 (AFP photo)
PARIS — After more than two years HSBC transferred on Monday for an undisclosed amount its retail banking network in France to My Money Group, controlled by US private equity fund Cerberus.
The operation will see HSBC France's nearly 250 retail branches with their 800,000 clients and 3,500 staff become CCF, a brand that HSBC shelved when it began operations in France some two decades ago.
The move is part of London-headquarters HSBC's efforts to simplify and refocus operations on its major region of Asia.
When announcing the planned sale in June 2021, HSBC said the transfer for a nominal one euro would see it incur a hefty charge.
But the rise in global interest rates complicated negotiations, with HSBC finally booking a charge of $2.4 billion against third quarter 2022 over the French unit.
The terms of the final deal were not disclosed.
In a statement released Monday the groups said CCF would seek to cater to professionals.
My Money Group traces its history in France back more than a century, originally helping people finance their purchases of Citroen cars, then spending two decades under General Electric's control before the US conglomerate pulled out of finance activities. Cerberus acquired the group in 2018.
Related Articles
HONG KONG — HSBC on Tuesday said first quarter pre-tax profits almost halved as the banking giant was battered by the global coronavirus pan
Secret documents published online alleging banking giant HSBC helped wealthy customers dodge millions of dollars in taxes caused global shockwaves Monday and spotlighted the financial dealings of the world's ultra-rich.
HONG KONG — HSBC said its profits were up in the first half of the year after a turbulent 2016 which saw huge writedowns and restructuring c
Opinion
Dec 31, 2023
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.