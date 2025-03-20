You are here
Gold prices in local market hit historic high, 21-karat gold at JD61.7
By JT - Mar 20,2025 - Last updated at Mar 20,2025
The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after option in the local market, reaches JD 61.70 per gram for selling (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after option in the local market, on Thursday reached JD 61.70 per gram for selling, while the buying price stood at JD 59.70 per gram, according to the daily report from the Jordanian Jewelers Syndicate.
The prices for other gold types were: 24-karat gold at JD70.90 JD per gram, 18-karat gold at JD 54.90 per gram, and 14-karat gold at JD 41.60 per gram, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 19, 2025
Mar 19, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.