Global supply chains put to test by Trump tariffs

A view of the Port of Baltimore on April 10, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland (AFP photo)

LONDON — From semiconductors in Taiwan to medicines in India, the global production of goods has been highly specialised for almost half a century, enabling companies to optimise supply chains.

But US President Donald Trump's trade war, despite a pause for some of his punishing tariffs announced Wednesday, risks fragmenting the status quo for global logistics, in turn causing commodity prices to skyrocket.

What are supply chains?

The term refers to all stages of production, from extraction of raw materials to packaging the finished item, all of which can occur thousands of miles apart.

Production is broken down "into pieces" across the globe, with "a key player on a very specific component", Gilles Pache, a professor of supply chain management at Aix-Marseille university in France, told AFP.

Such hyperspecialisation optimises productivity gains, but it also makes production vulnerable at each stage.

Taiwan's flagship technology firm TSMC is the world's largest maker of semiconductors and stands alone in producing certain cutting-edge electronic chips used by companies like Apple and Nvidia.

As a result, any disruption to its supply chain could have major consequences.

What are the origins?

The idea of international trade based on specialisation took root with British economist David Ricardo in the early 19th century.

However, the real shift towards a "globalised" market occurred in the 1980s, when the advent of computer and automation technologies drastically reduced logistics costs.

At the same time, US President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher advocated the free movement of goods and a global market.

Companies fragment the manufacturing of products by seeking the cheapest location, as in the case of fast-fashion giants, or by employing the most qualified company to carry out each step.

The risks of shortages associated with this production system have been highlighted by the Covid pandemic lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, particularly for semiconductors and certain automotive components.

This has rekindled political ambitions to reindustrialise products deemed strategic, such as face masks, paracetamol and military shells.

Affected sectors?

Trump's tariffs offensive is designed to reduce the US trade deficits with other nations and return industries and jobs to the United States.

Sectors that capitalise in particular on inexpensive labour, such as technology and apparel, could be particularly affected.

US brands such as Gap and Nike have some of their clothing manufactured in Bangladesh and Vietnam, both at risk of heavy tariffs.

Conversely, US automaker "Ford won't be particularly badly hit by the tariffs because they tend to make cars" in the countries where they are sold, said Jan Godsell, a professor of supply chain strategy at Loughborough University in England.

This could push companies wishing to still sell in the United States to relocate there, or switch production to the world's biggest economy in order to avoid tariffs.

Risks of US tariffs?

The tariffs shock could reinforce the concentration of production in countries that form friendly alliances, especially in sectors deemed strategic, such as the current situation regarding European aircraft giant Airbus.

If companies do shift production to the United States, it could increase labour costs, in turn driving up prices.

But there appears to be little risk of the system collapsing.

"Supply chains are really adaptable," Godsell said.

For example, if Chinese companies stopped sending electric vehicles to the US market, they could "try to flood the market in Europe with incredibly low-priced products", she said, a process known as "dumping".