GFJTU, German delegation discuss 'stronger' labour cooperation

Vice President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions Khaled Abu Marjoub, on Tuesday discusses with an German delegation, workers' rights, ways to improve work environment and exchange expertise and training (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Vice President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) Khaled Abu Marjoub, on Tuesday discussed with an official German delegation, ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in labour and union issues.



Abu Marjoub noted the challenges facing the federation and its key achievements, pointing to the "continuous" support from the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) in its current "transitional" phase, according to a GFJTU statement,



GFJTU's advisor Nizam Qahoush, referred to its executive programme and progress made so far, and aspects of joint cooperation with the German foundation to achieve its future vision.



During the meeting, the two sides went over workers' rights amid of the region's current economic and social transformations, ways to improve work environment and exchange expertise and training.



Both sides discussed mechanisms to support women in the labour market, and steps to encourage their "greater" representation in leadership positions within labour unions.