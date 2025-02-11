You are here
GFJTU, German delegation discuss 'stronger' labour cooperation
By JT - Feb 11,2025 - Last updated at Feb 11,2025
Vice President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions Khaled Abu Marjoub, on Tuesday discusses with an German delegation, workers' rights, ways to improve work environment and exchange expertise and training (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Vice President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) Khaled Abu Marjoub, on Tuesday discussed with an official German delegation, ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in labour and union issues.
Abu Marjoub noted the challenges facing the federation and its key achievements, pointing to the "continuous" support from the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) in its current "transitional" phase, according to a GFJTU statement,
GFJTU's advisor Nizam Qahoush, referred to its executive programme and progress made so far, and aspects of joint cooperation with the German foundation to achieve its future vision.
During the meeting, the two sides went over workers' rights amid of the region's current economic and social transformations, ways to improve work environment and exchange expertise and training.
Both sides discussed mechanisms to support women in the labour market, and steps to encourage their "greater" representation in leadership positions within labour unions.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) held high-level discussions with the International Labour Organisation (ILO
AMMAN — The General Federation of Jordan Trade Unions (GFJTU) has issued freelance work permits to Syrian migrant workers and refugees
AMMAN — The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) on Saturday called for increasing the minimum wage to be pegged to inflatio
Opinion
Feb 11, 2025
Feb 11, 2025
Feb 11, 2025
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 10, 2025
Feb 11, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.