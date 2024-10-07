You are here
France's budget will 'fully' adhere to EU rules
By AFP - Oct 07,2024 - Last updated at Oct 07,2024
This photo shows a view of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, July 9, 2024. (AFP file photo)
BRUSSELS, Belgium — France's budget for 2025 will "fully" be in line with the European Union's new spending rules, Finance Minister Antoine Armand vowed, ahead of his first meeting with EU counterparts on Monday.
The new minister will present the national budget on Thursday, which Paris hopes will tackle France's "colossal" debt through spending cuts and new taxes.
"We have prepared a budget to strengthen the country's financial and national sovereignty," Armand said during a media briefing, adding that respecting EU rules is "a question of international credibility".
Brussels has already rebuked France for breaking budget rules, placing the country in a formal procedure in July because its deficit is above three percent.
France must submit a plan to reduce its public deficit, but Paris obtained a delay after a new government had to be appointed following snap elections.
France is looking to improve its financial situation by some 60 billion euros ($66 billion) in 2025 in the hope of bringing the public sector deficit to five per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from an estimated 6.1 per cent this year.
Armand was bullish about France's push to reduce the deficit below EU rules.
"Our objective is to bring our deficit below the three percent mark by 2029," he said, which is two years longer than his predecessor Bruno Le Maire's promise earlier in 2024.
He reiterated France's determination to get the deficit down to five percent next year.
"The prime minister has given me an extremely clear mandate: to defend French and European interests in the world in economic and financial matters," Armand said.
The minister will head to Luxembourg later on Monday for a meeting with his counterparts in the eurozone to deliver a presentation about France's policy priorities.
Related Articles
France's Socialist Prime Minister declared his love for companies and ally Germany Wednesday in a speech that earned him rapturous applause from the country's business elite following a damaging political crisis.
PARIS — France now has "one of the worst" public deficits in its modern history, the newly-installed finance minister said on Tuesday, confi
STRASBOURG, France — The European Commission on Tuesday said France, Italy and Portugal were in violation of European Union (EU) rules on pu
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 07, 2024
Oct 07, 2024
Oct 07, 2024
Oct 07, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.