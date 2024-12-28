You are here
Fiber optic subscriptions of kingdom reached 556,350 in Q2 2024 — TRC
By JT - Dec 28,2024 - Last updated at Dec 28,2024
AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) announced that the number of fiber optic subscriptions in Jordan reached approximately 556,350 by the second quarter of 2024.
According to statistical data released by the TRC, fiber optic subscriptions have seen growth from the second quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2024.
In the second quarter of 2023, fiber subscriptions totalled about 490,000, increasing to approximately 513,740 in the third quarter of 2023 and further increased to 540,050 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The upward trend continued into 2024, with subscriptions reaching over 548,640 in the first quarter and climbing to around 556,350 in the second quarter.
Additionally, the TRC’s report revealed that total fixed broadband subscriptions in Jordan reached 793,740 by the second quarter of 2024.
The TRC’s responsibilities include setting regulatory frameworks for the telecommunications and IT sectors and establishing criteria and conditions for granting telecommunications network and service licenses.
