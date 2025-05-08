Energy Ministry, ASEZA discuss efforts to secure natural gas in Aqaba

By JT - May 08,2025 - Last updated at May 08,2025

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority on Thursday discuss the latest developments in Sheikh Sabah Port Natural Gas Development Project and its gasification facility (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday discussed the latest developments in Sheikh Sabah Port Natural Gas Development Project and its gasification facility, which would secure natural gas in the southern industrial zone in Aqaba.

During a meeting held in Aqaba, ASEZA Chairman Nayef Fayez discussed with Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh and the ministry's technical team ways to boost cooperation regarding the multi-use liquids port, which aims to increase "efficiency" for this sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also went over mechanisms for implementing natural gas projects in the southern region.

Talks during the meeting discussed the role of the National Water Carrier Project and importance of expediting its completion, as "one of the Kingdom's most vital" projects, which contributes to desalination of the Gulf of Aqaba water and requires providing technical solutions for pumping water through the carrier's routes.

Discussions also went over the importance of establishing facilities to meet current and future demand for imported petroleum derivatives and liquefied petroleum gas.

This effort will contribute to reducing industrial production costs by using natural gas, enhancing "competitiveness" of Jordanian products domestically and internationally, and "positively" boosting job creation and expansion of the export base to new markets and products, Petra said.

Held as part of the framework of implementing the government's strategy, in cooperation with ASEZA, the meeting sought to fulfil obligations towards investors and achieve the Kingdom's vision to supply "major" investment projects with liquefied natural gas across various sectors.