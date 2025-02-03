EMV's 2024 annual report highlights achievements in tourism sector

By JT - Feb 03,2025 - Last updated at Feb 03,2025

The 2024 annual report of the Economic Modernisation Vision’s executive programme reviews efforts to stimulate charter and low-cost flights, develop tourism experiences and enhance promotional campaigns (JT file)

AMMAN — The 2024 annual report of the Economic Modernisation Vision’s (EMV) executive programme on Monday highlighted key achievements in Jordan’s tourism sector.

The report detailed progress in various initiatives, including efforts to stimulate charter and low-cost flights, develop tourism experiences and enhance promotional campaigns, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of international visitors reached 6.1 million, generating JD5.1 million in tourism revenue.

Employment in the sector totalled 56,000, while 182,000 passengers arrived on low-cost airlines, and 163 passengers used charter flights. Sales of the Jordan Pass reached 99,100 tickets.

Key infrastructure improvements included equipping the Amman Citadel and Jordan Museum to accommodate people with disabilities and restoring multiple archaeological sites such as Shobak Castle, the Byzantine Church in Aqaba, and the Jerash archaeological wall.

The report also referred to the launch of an electronic ticketing system across tourist sites.

Investment in tourism connectivity saw new flight routes established from Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Krakow and Milan for the 2024/2025 winter season, with additional routes from London, Budapest and Abu Dhabi.

Plans for 2025 summer season include resuming flights from Rome, Vienna and Milan, alongside potential new routes from Poland.

The "Urdunnah Jannah" programme organised 10,000 domestic trips with over 311,000 participants, while the Ajloun cable car attracted 360,000 visitors.

The government also initiated a medical tourism strategy, enhanced Christian pilgrimage routes and expanded adventure tourism experiences, including the Jordan Trail and heritage village trails in Tafileh and Ajloun.

Legislative efforts advanced with amendments to tourism-related laws and regulations, while investments were promoted through the development of the Al Suwan and Dead Sea areas.

Also, 1,100 trainees were equipped with tourism sector skills, and small business opportunities were created through initiatives such as the Nabataean Cultural Village in Petra.

Marketing efforts saw 146 promotional campaigns across 42 countries, leveraging digital platforms and international tourism exhibitions, where the Kingdom also signed global agreements to boost its status as a world-class tourist destination.