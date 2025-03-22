Crown Prince's efforts drive Jordan's IT sector development — JCC

Representative of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce praises HRH Crown Prince efforts and continuous follow-up and support for the ICT sector, which will contribute in the national economy (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Haitham Rawajbeh, praised His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah efforts and his continuous follow-up and support for the Kingdom's information technology (IT) sector, as a "key" pillar of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

In a statement on Saturday, he said the Crown Prince's interest in the sector provides a "strong" incentive for businesses and confidence to continue achieving "rapid" growth locally and exporting their services to foreign markets, which would contribute to attracting "new" investments and companies to operate in the Kingdom and creating job opportunities.

Rawajbeh noted His Highness's remarks on the National Data Programme, affiliated with the National Council for Future Technology, constitute an "important" call to improve data use across various government institutions and develop the institutional culture necessary to manage this data "effectively."

Rawajbeh also stated unified databases would enhance "accuracy" of available information and facilitate government procedures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This effort would contribute to improving the e-services provided to citizens and facilitating their access to digital government services by improving data quality and organization to contribute to accelerating procedures and saving time and effort, he pointed out.

On its goals, Rawajbeh added that this strategy would help create an "integrated" digital environment that enables government sectors to provide "high-quality" services and meet citizens' needs "more efficiently."

Noting the importance of developing the digital infrastructure that supports this transformation, he underlined the "vital" role played by the ICT sector in providing "appropriate" technical solutions and developing systems that drive this process.

Jordan, he noted, is placing "remarkable" emphasis on the annual growth of the ICT sector, which would provide more job opportunities for youth, support the national economy through the transition to a digital economy, and improve services provided to citizens, which is a top goal of the EMV.

Rawajbeh stated the EMV has set "ambitious" goals for the ICT sector, including steps to increase its revenues to JD3.9 billion by 2033, raising employment to 101,000, and surging exports to JD4.5 billion.

Rawajbeh said Jordan's 1,000 IT companies across the Kingdom now export many of their software services to numerous Arab and foreign countries, in addition to their specialized competencies and expertise.

The sector has "rich and promising" opportunities, given Jordan's infrastructure, resources, "trained and qualified" human resources, and technical expertise that have contributed to the development of the technology system in many Arab countries, according to Rawajbeh.

In this context, he said the National Council for Future Technology reflects the "ambitious" royal vision to transform Jordan into a "leading" country in technology and digitization, which would contribute to building a "thriving" digital society and economy and enhance innovation, especially in light of global competitiveness in modern technology fields.