CPI rises by 1.65% in first five 2024 months

AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, went up to 110.29 points in the first five months of 2024, compared with 108.50 in the same period of 2023, marking an increase of 1.65 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Tuesday.

In its monthly bulletin, the DoS noted that the personal belongings sub-group was responsible for 8 per cent of the index increase, water and sanitation contributing 7.34 per cent, unions by 5.86 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes by 4.24 per cent, and rents by 4.12 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In May, the inflation rose to 110.58 points, compared with 108.62 points for the same month in 2023, recording an increase of 1.81 per cent.

The department also noted that the personal belongings sub-group was responsible for 10.75 per cent of the May 2024 increase, water and sanitation by 7.34 per cent, meat and poultry by 6.46 per cent, unions by 5.86 per cent, and rents by 4.12 per cent.

The oil sub-group contributed to reducing the rise in May by 2.44 per cent, clothes by 1.63 per cent, furniture and carpets by 1.24 per cent, and home textile by 1.20 per cent, the department added.