CliQ reports 32.9m transactions in first half of 2024 — JoPACC

The Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JOPACC) says that during the first quarter of 2024, the instant payment service, CliQ, recorded 20.14 million transactions (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s instant payment service CliQ, recorded 32.9 million transactions, worth JD4.95 billion during the first half of 2024, according to the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC) on Saturday.

The CliQ transactions executed throughout June this year are valued at JD963 million, compared to transactions, worth JD923 million in May, increasing by 4.4 per cent.

The JoPACC revealed that the total number of CliQ users had reached 1.43 million users by end of June, rising by nearly 2.6 per cent when compared with the number of users in May.

The company's data showed that 96.6 per cent of users are Jordanians, and 3.4 per cent are non-Jordanians. Gender wise, 62.8 per cent are males, and 34.7 per cent are female users.

According to age groups, 5,000 users are below the age of 18, 555,000 users are between 18 and 30 years of age, and 377,000 users are aged between 31 and 40, in addition to 242,000 who are between 41 and 50 years old.

Also, around 146,000 of users are aged from 51 to 60 years, among other age groups.

Sarah Younes, a Jordanian banker, told The Jordan Times over the phone that "people in the Kingdom use this system to make transfers or payments from their bank to other accounts…it is increasingly utilised as it is free of charge".

Adding that the service is equipped with high security and this has increased people’s confidence in the service which enables the customer to monitor the payment.

The majority of banks in Jordan are participants on CliQ, according to JoPACC which showed that the service is overseen by the Central Bank of Jordan and operated by JoPACC.