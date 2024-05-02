China's new aircraft carrier conducts first sea trials

By AFP - May 02,2024 - Last updated at May 02,2024

This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to mark its 75th founding anniversary, shows a man taking pictures of a model of the Chinese Navy Liaoning aircraft carrier at the PLA Naval Museum in Qingdao, China’s Shandong province on April 23, 2024 (AFP file photo)

BEIJING — China's Fujian aircraft carrier took to the water for maiden sea trials on Wednesday, state media said, a key next step in a vast naval build-up by Beijing as it carves out a more assertive role for itself in the Pacific and beyond.

The Fujian is China's third aircraft carrier after the Liaoning and the Shandong vessels and is the Chinese navy's largest-ever ship.

It departed from eastern Shanghai's Jiangnan Shipyard at around 8:00 am, state news agency Xinhua said.

The trials will "primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems", it added.

China has stepped up a massive expansion of its naval forces in recent years, as it seeks to expand its reach in the Pacific and challenge a US-led alliance system.

Tensions have notably flared in the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety, and near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, where it has deployed the Shandong aircraft carrier.

A January report by the Congressional Research Service, citing the Pentagon, described it as the largest navy in the world and said it projected it to grow to 435 ships by 2030.

The build-up is aimed at "addressing the situation with Taiwan militarily, if need be" as well as "achieving a greater degree of control or domination over China's near-seas region, particularly the South China Sea", the report said.

China wants its navy to be able to deter "US intervention in a conflict in China's near-seas region over Taiwan or some other issue, or failing that, delay the arrival or reduce the effectiveness of intervening US forces," it added.

Analysts at Washington-based think tank CSIS have said the Fujian is expected to feature more advanced take-off systems, allowing the Chinese air force to deploy jets carrying larger payloads and more fuel.

"The vessel is slated to become the largest surface combatant in the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy and significantly upgrade China's naval capabilities," they wrote.