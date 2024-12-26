You are here
China extends anti-dumping probe into EU brandy
By AFP - Dec 26,2024 - Last updated at Dec 26,2024
A cargo ship loaded with containers sails from the Qingdao port in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province on Thursday. China OUT (AFP photo)
BEIJING — China on Wednesday said it would extend its anti-dumping probe into brandy imported from the European Union due to the case's "complexity", prolonging a trade standoff between Beijing and Brussels.
China in January launched an investigation into certain EU brandy imports after the bloc undertook a probe into Chinese EV subsidies.
Beijing initially said the brandy probe would likely conclude in January, but the commerce ministry now says it will last until April 5.
The ministry gave few details but said it was prolonging the "investigation period" given "the complexity of this case".
China in November said it would impose "temporary anti-dumping measures" on brandy imported from the EU after announcing provisional tariffs the month before, saying there were threats of "substantial damage" to the domestic industry.
The EU has formally challenged the measures at the World Trade Organisation.
Beijing's move appeared to be a tit-for-tat measure against Brussels after the EU imposed hefty additional import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
