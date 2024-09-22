You are here
Central banks face 'difficult balancing act' — IMF chief
By AFP - Sep 22,2024 - Last updated at Sep 22,2024
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during an interview with AFP at IMF headquarters in Washington, Jan. 10, 2024. (AFP file photo)
WASHINGTON — Central banks face a "difficult balancing act" as they start lowering interest rates around the world in the face of falling inflation, the head of the IMF said recently.
Central banks on both sides of the Atlantic have cut rates this year, with the US Federal Reserve reducing its key lending rate by half a percentage point earlier this week in a bid to boost demand, following in the footsteps of the European Central Bank (ECB).
But as they do so they must tread carefully, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at an event with ECB President Christine Lagarde in Washington.
"Central banks face a difficult balancing act," Georgieva said. "They must ensure that inflation sustainably returns to target and remains there, while avoiding the risk of excessively tight policies."
"While clearly weaker than we would have wanted, economic activity has been remarkably resilient," she added. "While inflation is retreating, rates are going down. Recession appears to be unlikely."
The ECB has cut rates twice this year, while the Bank of England voted on Thursday to leave rates unchanged after just one cut, as UK inflation remained above-target.
Lagarde said Friday that the ECB's "determined policy actions have successfully kept inflation expectations anchored," adding that inflation remains on track to hit its two percent target in the middle of next year.
"But is the uncertainty gone? No, there is still plenty of that around," she said.
Related Articles
FRANKFURT — Eurozone banks are set to pay back on Friday just under 300 billion euros ($311 billion) in cheap loans paid out by the European
DAVOS — The eurozone economy will fare "a lot better" this year than initially feared, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde s
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank (ECB) made its first interest rate cut since 2019 Thursday, reducing borrowing costs from rec
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 22, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.