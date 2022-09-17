BUSINESSMED anniversary: 20 years of promoting Euro-Mediterranean business ecosystem

MALTA - The Union of Mediterranean Confederations of Enterprises (BUSINESSMED), which is the main regional representative of the private sector reflecting the interests of 24 business confederations from the member countries of the Union for the Mediterranean, celebrated on the 14th of September its 20th year anniversary with representatives from its member partners and various international organizations.

BUSINESSMED kicked off its anniversary celebrations on September 14th during a dinner celebration at MUZA museum, an event organized in collaboration with its member Malta Employers Association (MEA) in the beautiful city of Valletta in Malta bringing together its members, partners and other partners of the Euro-Mediterranean business ecosystem.

During her speech at the gathering, Barbaraba Beltrame Giacomello said : « We have been going through several unexpected changes in the past few years, from the pandemic to the current energy crisis. These events are shaping our priorities, as well as our current and future actions. “

BUSINESSMED and the Mediterranean region have a key role to play in defining the future of the business ecosystem, she said, adding “As an organization, we take pride in seizing opportunities that come in this time of change. More specifically we have seen how smart internationalization and diversification is essential for our SMEs. The pandemic and energy Crisis have highlighted our dependance on distant markets, and we need to seize this opportunity to close this gap. Nearshoring and diversification will reduce both the risk of dependance and disruption of our markets, strengthening the Mediterranean as whole and integrating it within strong value chains that connect Europe, the Mediterranean and Africa. »

Since its creation, BUSINESSMED was and still is a space for dialogue for the main employers' organizations. During 20 years of operations, many achievements were fulfilled, many projects were implemented and many agreements were reached. The anniversary was an opportunity to meet the key actors of BUSINESSMED's success to recall its history and to highlight its future aspirations to promote the socio-economic development of the Mediterranean region.