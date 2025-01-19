Building permits drops by 6.6% in first 11 months of 2024

The total licensed building area in the Kingdom during the first 11 months of 2024 reached approximately 8.13 million square meters, according to DoS (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The total licensed building area in the Kingdom during the first 11 months of 2024 reached approximately 8.13 million square meters, compared to 8.70 million square meters during the same period in 2023, marking a decline of 6.6 per cent, according to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics on Sunday.

The total number of building permits issued in the Kingdom by the end of November 2024 was about 21,708, compared to 22,552 permits during the same period in 2023, reflecting a decrease of 3.7 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding licensing purposes, the licensed area for residential purposes amounted to 6.51 million square meters during the first 11 months of 2024, compared to 7.20 million square meters during the same period in 2023, showing a decline of 9.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the licensed area for non-residential purposes increased by 7.3 per cent, reaching approximately 1.61 million square meters, compared to 1.50 million square meters in 2023.

The report noted that licensed areas for residential purposes accounted for 80.2 per cent of the total licensed building area, while non-residential purposes constituted 19.8 per cent.

By region, the central region accounted for 67 per cent of the total licensed building area in the Kingdom during this period, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared to 2023. The northern region accounted for 23.2 per cent, a decline of 8.3 per cent, while the southern region represented 9.8 per cent, recording a growth of 12.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

As for per capita share of licensed residential areas, Balqa Governorate recorded the highest share at 13.2 per cent, equivalent to 0.821 square meters per person. In contrast, Mafraq Governorate had the lowest share at 4.1 per cent, equivalent to 0.255 square meters per person during the same period.

Regarding permits by building type, licensed areas for new buildings and additions to existing ones represented 63.2 per cent of the total licensed building area, while licensed areas for existing buildings accounted for 36.8 per cent.

The report further stated that the total licensed area for new buildings and additions to existing ones amounted to approximately 5.135 million square meters, compared to about 5.674 million square meters during the same period in 2023, marking a decrease of 9.5 per cent.

In November 2024 alone, the licensed building area reached 864,000 square meters, compared to 761,000 square meters during the same period in 2023, reflecting an increase of 13.5 per cent.