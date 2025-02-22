Brazilian trade delegation to visit Kingdom this year — JCC

The Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce agree to organise a visit for a Brazilian trade delegation to Jordan this summer (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) have agreed to organise a visit for a Brazilian trade delegation to Jordan this summer, in coordination with Jordanian embassy in Brazil.

During his videoconference meeting with Jordanian Ambassador to Brazil Maan Masaadah and ABCC Secretary-General Mohammad Murad, JCC Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq said that the Jordanian chamber is "ready" to receive the Brazilian trade delegation and facilitate its mission and hold joint meetings with the Jordanian trade sector.

He noted that the JCC could arrange the delegates' visits to a number of government institutions and Jordanian companies, and invite Arab businesspeople, whether from Arab countries or residents in the Kingdom, to attend these discussions for the benefit of all, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haj Tawfiq said that the visit would be an opportunity to enhance Jordanian-Brazilian economic relations, explore investment opportunities and build partnerships and trade cooperation in targeted sectors.

The JCC chairman stressed the importance of enhancing mutual trade exchange and expanding the base of joint investments.

Dialogues with the Jordanian commercial sector will play a "major" role in enhancing opportunities for cooperation and developing joint business, he pointed out.

He highlighted the importance of framing the bilateral economic relations, expanding cooperation in various economic sectors, developing trade collaboration areas, establishing joint partnerships and investments and opening further bridges.

The chairman also pointed out the need to highlight the Kingdom's "strategic" location as a link between Arab and global markets.

Haj Tawfiq announced that Jordanian-Brazilian exports and imports grew by 17 per cent last year, expressing the Jordanian commercial sector's interest in some Brazilian goods, especially wood, foodstuff, textiles and the ICT sector, while Brazil also seeks to increase its imports of medicines and fertilisers