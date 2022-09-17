The BDC, a digital platform to stimulate investment in the Euro-Med region, launched

MALTA — The Business Country desk (BCD), which is a digital platform that aims to promote, foster and support synergies and opportunities for partnerships and stimulate investment and exchanges between the main actors of the Euro-Mediterranean business ecosystem, was launched on September 15th.

The platform, which aims at enhancing business to business cooperation across the various stakeholders in the region, was launched on the side-lines of the Roadshow "MED BUSINESS DAYS 2022: Connecting the Mediterranean for a Sustainable and Resilient Future" held in Malta.

With the launch of the BDC, the Union of Mediterranean Confederations of Enterprises (BUSINESSMED), is offering the Euro-Mediterranean business ecosystem, an accessible and intuitive digital platform, providing companies, entrepreneurs and investors with human and technical support for the realisation of high value-added partnerships.

The tool will be one of a kind counter assisting in the internationalization of companies, encouraging business networking and advocating for the improvement of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Africa.

BUSINESSMED, which is one the main representative of the private sector of the Euro-Mediterranean region, organized a panel bringing about experts and press representatives from eight countries to officially launch the Business Country Desk; a business tool that the organization has conceived and developed over the last few years.

Speaking at the panel, Jihen Boutiba , General director of BUSINESSMED, highlighted the key objectives and the rationale behind the launch of the platform.

Boutiba also highlighted the various opportunities it provides for business and entrepreneurs in the region.

The panel was followed by a technical demonstration of the platform to present the three main services: the Business Helpdesk area, the Partnership area, and the Euromed Business Matching Tool.

The event has brought together 10 journalists and representatives of around 80 organization BSOs and companies from all the Mediterranean region.

Following the launch of the platform, the participating SMEs then went on a B2B session organized through the platform and companies from northern and southern countries met during 15min session each in order to explore possible collaborations.

The BCD platform was developed through the EBSOMED , a project funded by the European Union.

BUSINESSMED is a regional organization, which gathers 22 Confederations of Employers' Organizations from 20 countries of the Northern and Southern shore of the Mediterranean.

Established in 2002, BUSINESSMED has become the main representative of the private sector of the Euromed region and a privileged platform for multilateral cooperation for the benefit of the employers’ confederations and more than 600,000 public and private affiliated companies, by promoting foreign direct investments and socio-economic integration in the region.