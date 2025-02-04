Ayla Marina earns 5 Gold Anchor accreditation

AMMAN — Ayla Marina on Tuesday was awarded the 5 Gold Anchor accreditation, a globally recognised distinction for its commitment to environmental sustainability and visitor experiences.



The award underscores Ayla Marina's excellence in service, safety and operational standards, further solidifying its position as a premier yachting destination.



Commissioner for Environment at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Ayman Suleiman raised the award flag at Ayla Marina in celebration, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The 5 Gold Anchor accreditation is a high ranking in the global marina industry, awarded only to marinas that meet rigorous criteria in facilities, safety measures and customer satisfaction. The recognition places Ayla Marina among the world’s top-tier marinas.



Marina Manager at Ayla Oasis Development Company Adel Maani said: "This accreditation places us among the world’s leading marinas, reaffirming our commitment to service excellence, innovation, customer satisfaction and sustainability. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team."



The award adds to Ayla Marina's record in sustainability and operational excellence. In 2024, the marina received the Clean Marina accreditation, a global certification for compliance with international environmental standards.



In 2024, Ayla Marina received two prestigious Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards for excellence in the maritime sector: the Sustainability Award and the Most Popular Marina Award.



This follows its 2023 recognitions as the Best Marina in Environment and the Best Marina in Safety across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at the same awards.