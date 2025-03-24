ASE requests listed companies to file annual financial statements of 2024

The ASE will announce through media the violating companies' names that did not submit their audited annual reports within the specified period (File photo)

AMMAN — Chief Executive Officer of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mazen Wathaifi said that the ASE requests listed companies to submit their audited annual financial statements reports for the period ended December 31, 2024, through the e-disclosure System XBRL, prior to the end of Sunday, April 6.

Wathaifi said that the step is in line with the Jordan Securities Commission’s decision to extend the legal deadline for submitting the 2024 annual reports until April 6, due to the coincidence of the annual report submission deadline with the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the ASE announced on its website.

Accordingly, the ASE will suspend trading in shares of the violating company as of the first working day following the above-mentioned deadline until it provides the ASE with the required reports by virtue of Article (15/B/6) of the Listing Directives.

The aim of requiring listed companies to provide the ASE with information and annual reports on timely basis is to enhance the protection of investors, transparency and disclosure in the capital market, and provide investors with the companies' information and results during the fiscal year, ASE said.

The ASE circulates these reports on the ASE website www.exchange.jo under the Circulars and Disclosures/ annual reports window to be reachable for those interested.

Also, the ASE will announce through media the violating companies' names that did not submit their audited annual reports within the specified period.