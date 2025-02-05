Aqaba Container Terminal joins global maritime service network Gemini Cooperation

By JT - Feb 05,2025 - Last updated at Feb 05,2025

Aqaba Container Terminal launches its new maritime service within the global Gemini Cooperation (Photo courtesy of Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) on Wednesday officially launched its new maritime service within the global Gemini Cooperation, enhancing Jordan's strategic position on the global maritime trade map.

The Gemini Cooperation, formed by shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, represents a major advancement in global maritime transport, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Gemini Cooperation offers a "robust" shipping network that covers seven key trade routes and operates 57 specialised maritime services.

The launch event was held under the patronage of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Hamza Haj Hassan, on behalf of the chairman.

CEO of Aqaba Container Terminal Harold Nijhoff emphasised that joining the Gemini Cooperation is a "major milestone" in the port's development.

He highlighted that the move will significantly boost the port's operational capacity and open new opportunities for Jordanian trade, aligning with the vision to position Aqaba Container Port as a leading regional logistics hub.

The new service offers high reliability, with sailing schedules exceeding 90 per cent punctuality, supported by a modern fleet of 340 vessels with a total capacity of 3.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The development will enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce transport costs for Jordanian exporters and importers, improve the competitiveness of Jordanian products in international markets, streamline import and export operations and attract foreign direct investment to Jordan's logistics sector.

The Gemini Cooperation is also committed to sustainability, with a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than a third by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the Kingdom's maritime transport infrastructure and solidify Aqaba Container Port’s role as a vital trade gateway for the region.