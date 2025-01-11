Amman, Abu Dhabi chambers of commerce sign cooperation agreement

Amman Chamber of Commerce and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a joint cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration in the trade, services and investment fields on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a joint cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration in the trade, services and investment fields.

The agreement, signed by Chairman of ACC Khalil Hajj Tawfiq and Head of ADCCI Ahmed Jasim Al-Zaabi, aims to consolidate joint economic cooperation ties to serve interests of the two sides' commercial sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the agreement, both sides transfer information and local legislation regulating trade and investment, and team up to increase joint investment opportunities in their private sector establishments to push increased trade cooperation.

The two sides also provide the necessary support and facilitations to make visits by trade and economic delegations, and extend all forms of assistance to facilitate communication means of business owners, in a bid to expand "better" awareness of the possibilities and opportunities available to develop trade and service exchanges.

Additionally, the two sides will cooperate to organize events that serve their business sector, hold seminars in the economy and trade fields, and any other necessary activities, aimed to serve implementation of the cooperation agreement goals in-person or via virtual events.

According to an ACC statement on Saturday, Hajj Tawfiq said the agreement will be a "true and serious" start to increase trade exchange and establish investment partnerships, and build on their deep "brotherly" relations, praising efforts of Jordan's Ambassador to UAE, Nassar Habashneh, in supporting and strengthening relations in various fields.

Hajj Tawfiq called on the Jordanian and Emirati private sectors to benefit from the two countries' "positive" bonds and deepen joint bilateral relations in investment and trade areas and exchange benefits to serve higher interests, especially in light of the developments witnessed by the global economy.