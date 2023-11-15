Airbus announces EgyptAir order for 10 planes

By AFP - Nov 15,2023 - Last updated at Nov 15,2023

An EgyptAir Airbus A321neo jetliner aircraft is photographed on the tarmac during the 2023 Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central — Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on Monday (AFP photo)

DUBAI — European aerospace giant Airbus announced an order for 10 A350-900 planes by Egypt's state-owned carrier EgyptAir on Tuesday, the second day of the Dubai Airshow.

Airbus commercial director Christian Scherer told a news conference the deal marked "an important milestone" in the "long and successful partnership" with EgyptAir.

Without discounts, which are routinely applied in the industry, the transaction is worth $3.2 billion, according to the manufacturer's latest published list price.

Airbus, which on Monday announced an order for 30 A220-300s from Latvian budget carrier airBaltic, has been overshadowed by US rival Boeing at this year's Dubai Airshow.

Boeing announced a mega-contract with Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline, on Monday for 55 Boeing 777-9s, 35 777-8s and five 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth $52 billion.

The 777-9s are expected for delivery in 2025 and the 777-8s are scheduled for 2030.

Low-cost carrier flydubai, also based in the Gulf emirate, announced an order for 30 Boeing 787-9s, valued at $11 billion.

Emirates CEO Tim Clark said on Tuesday that he will not buy Airbus's A350 until he has concluded negotiations with engine manufacturer Rolls Royce, which he blames for a lack of durability and longevity.

Clark said, "Forty per cent of the 350-1000s have been sold into this region," adding: "This is the region that is buying these airplanes and will buy the big numbers if the engine issue's resolved."

Airbus has emphasised that technology used in the A350s means the aircraft consumes 25 per cent less fuel than its competitor's previous models.

The Emirates chief said reliability was paramount in the selection of aircraft.

"They might not be as advanced in their technology in their build materials. But in the end, what we want is reliant," Clark said.

Also on Tuesday, Emirates announced contracts worth $1.2 billion with the French aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran.

That includes an agreement for Safran to equip the Emirates fleet of Airbus A350s, Boeing 777X-9s and Boeing 777-300s with new seats costing $1 billion at list price, Emirates said in a press release.