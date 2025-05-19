Agricultural producer price index rises 4.6% in Q1 2025

By JT - May 19,2025 - Last updated at May 19,2025

The agricultural producer price index for the first quarter of 2025 rises by 4.6 per cent, reaching 108.7 points (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The agricultural producer price index (APPI) for the first quarter of 2025 rose by 4.6 per cent, reaching 108.7 points compared with 103.9 points during the same period in 2024, according to a report issued on Monday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The cumulative increase was driven by higher producer prices for several crops, including green sweet peppers, cauliflower and hot peppers, which collectively represented 35.1 per cent of the index's relative importance.

Meanwhile, the prices of aubergine, potatoes, and tomatoes, accounting for 64.9 per cent, declined during the same period.

In March 2025, the APPI reached 129.6 points, up by 3.5 per cent compared with 125.2 points in March 2024.

The increase was attributed to rising prices for crops such as green almonds, green garlic and squash, which accounted for 69 per cent of the monthly variation, while the prices for crops including dry onions, green corn and lemons, representing 31 per cent of the index, declined, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly basis, the APPI rose by 19.7 per cent in March compared with February, climbing from 108.3 to 129.6 points.

This increase was driven by price rises in squash, green sweet peppers and zucchini.

However, prices for other crops such as green peas, grape leaves and thyme declined, reflecting a 36.4 per cent share of the monthly change.