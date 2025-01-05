Agricultural exports up by 37% in 2024 — minister

The Kingdom's fruit exports in 2024 rose by 80 per cent to JD263 million, compared with JD146 million in 2023 (File photo)

AMMAN — Agricultural exports witnessed a significant increase in 2024 compared to 2023, with their value reaching JD1.276 billion by the end of October 2024.

This figure marks a rise of JD346 million, or 37.16 per cent, compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing the total agricultural export value for 2023, which stood at JD1.1 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Sunday highlighted that the growth was concentrated in livestock exports, which increased by 38 per cent from JD114 million to JD157 million, and fruit exports, which rose by 80 per cent from JD146 million to JD263 million.

Hneifat also said that vegetable exports saw a 15 per cent increase from JD153 million to JD175 million.

The minister noted that the number of exported live sheep rose to 754,000 head, marking a 48 per cent increase compared to 2023.

He pointed out that the quantity of exported vegetables and fruits rose to 586,700 tonnes, registering a 12 per cent increase compared to cumulative exports by the end of December 2023.

Hneifat said that vegetable exports reached 405,900 tonnes, reflecting an 8 per cent increase, while fruit exports totalled 180,800 tonnes, marking a 20 per cent rise compared to cumulative exports in 2023.

He also pointed out that cumulative exports of dates increased to 16,280 tonnes, a 7 per cent rise from 2023, noting that the value of table egg exports climbed to 94 million eggs, recording an 8 per cent increase.