Agreement signed to establish sorting, packaging for dates industry

The Dates Cooperative Agricultural Society signs a land lease agreement for the association to establish sorting, packing, packaging and refrigeration workshops to support date farmers in the Kingdom (File photo)

AMMAN — Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Hisa and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dates Cooperative Agricultural Society (DCAS) Raed Saaida have signed a land lease agreement for the association to establish sorting, packing, packaging and refrigeration workshops to support date farmers in the Kingdom.

Hisa said in a statement on Wednesday that the Jordan Valley Authority seeks to stimulate investment in the Jordan Valley and support leading cooperative societies, especially in the palm sector, which is witnessing significant expansion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed that the authority will not hesitate to provide all forms of support and assistance to farmers, empower them and improve irrigation services,

The authority is ready to provide any requirements for the palm agricultural sector, from training farmers on irrigation management, to employing technology in this sector for optimal use, he added.

Saaida said that the agreement highlights the authority’s developmental role in serving farmers, and that it will contribute to providing the basis for establishing date sorting, packing, packaging and refrigeration workshops, which will help develop the sector and highlight it globally as a high-end product that reflects the "pioneering" Jordanian agricultural experience.

He noted that the project will provide more than 80 job opportunities and will allow DCAS to establish a research station specifically to the palm sector.

He praised the role of the authority in monitoring the water situation and the needs of palm farmers.

Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat recently said that cumulative exports of dates increased to 16,280 tonnes in 2024, marking a 7 per cent rise from 2023.