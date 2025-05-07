ACT receives over 149,000 containers in first 4 months of 2025

The Jordanian Logistics Association says that the number of containers loaded with imported goods via the Aqaba Container Terminal increased during the first third of 2025 by 22.5 per cent (Photo courtesy of Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — Statistical data from the Jordanian Logistics Association (JLA) has shown that the number of containers loaded with imported goods via the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) increased during the first third of the current year by 22.5 per cent, compared with the same period in 2024.

The statistical data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Wednesday, showed that the number of incoming containers via the ACT during the first four months of 2025 rose to 149,178 containers, compared with 121,843 for the same period last year.

The data also pointed to an increase in the number of containers loaded with goods exported from the Kingdom via the ACT during the January-April period of this year by 12.8 per cent, reaching 33,575 containers, compared with the same period in 2024 that witnessed 29,764 containers.

The data showed an increase in the number of incoming containers via the ACT during April of the current year by 15.9 per cent, reaching 39,557 containers, compared with 34,135 containers in the same month of 2024.

The JLA statistics also showed an increase in the number of containers exported via the ACT during April of this year by 13.8 per cent, rising to 7,882 containers, compared with 6,928 containers in the same month last year.

JLA President Nabil Khatib told Petra that there has been a “clear and notable” improvement in the number of containers arriving and departing through the ACT since the beginning of 2025, compared with the same period last year, particularly those loaded with goods bound for Syria and the West Bank.

Khatib, who also serves as the first vice president of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, added that the return of ACT to its previous level of activity seen in earlier years would positively reflect on the momentum of commercial and service activity and various economic sectors in the Kingdom.

The association was established in 2007 with the aim of representing workers in the shipping industry in Jordan, providing a competitive environment, protecting those working in the freight forwarding profession, and developing work systems for freight forwarders and logistics service providers.

JLA maintains membership in the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which was established in 1926 in Vienna and is a non-governmental organisation.