ACI recorded JD7.172b exports in 2023

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) has released its export figures for 2023, revealing a total export value of JD7.172 billion, marking a slight decrease compared to the previous year's figure of JD7.579 billion.

Statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) indicated that six sectors experienced growth in their exports, ranging from a 3 per cent increase in the packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies industries to an impressive 48 per cent surge in the construction sector.

Conversely, four sectors witnessed a decline in exports, with decreases ranging from 1 per cent in the leather and sewing industries to 19 per cent in the mining, wood, and furniture industries.

Arab and foreign countries accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during the last year, with India, the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq as the top destinations, totalling JD4.047 billion in export value.

The statistical data also revealed that exports to the US rose by 18 per cent, reaching JD1.153 billion in 2023, compared to JD977 million in 2022.

Export figures to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increased by 6 per cent, reaching JD808 million, up from JD759 million in 2022. Similarly, exports to Iraq surged by 22 per cent, amounting to JD875 million in 2023, compared to JD714 million in the previous year.

However, exports to India experienced a decline of 16 per cent, totalling JD1.211 billion in 2023, as compared to JD1.483 billion in 2022. Despite this decrease, India remained at the forefront of the countries receiving the highest exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry.

Geographically, Arab countries accounted for the largest share of the chamber's exports, with a value of JD3.304 billion. Non-Arab Asian countries followed with JD1.900 billion, and African countries with JD65 million.

The breakdown of exports to different regions during 2023 includes JD1.215 billion to North American countries, JD104 million to South American countries, JD305 million to European Union countries, JD170 million to European countries outside the Union and JD109 million to other countries.

The chamber's exports were distributed across various sectors, with the mining industries sector leading at JD2.165 billion, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD1.255 billion, and engineering, electrical and information technology sectors at JD1.050 billion.

Additional sectors included catering, food, agricultural and livestock exports amounting to JD746 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at approximately JD686 million, and leather and knitwear at JD464 million.

The remaining exports from the chamber's industry in 2023 were allocated to the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries (JD298 million), plastic and rubber industries (JD272 million), construction (JD218 million), and wood and furniture industries (JD18 million).