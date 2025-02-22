ACI, Jordanian business councils in UAE talk investment cooperation

Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir says that industry chambers are harnessing their capabilities and expertise to serve Jordanian expatriates and others wishing to invest in the industrial sector (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) Fathi Jaghbir discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and increase trade exchange between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates with Chairman of the Jordanian Business Council in Dubai Ahmad Hindawi and Chairman of the Jordanian Business Council in Abu Dhabi Mohammad Maaitah.

According to a statement on Saturday, Jaghbir said that Jordan's industry chambers are harnessing their capabilities and expertise to serve Jordanian expatriates and others wishing to invest in the Kingdom's industrial sector, as the Kingdom enjoys a "stimulating" investment environment and industrial opportunities with added economic value.

Jaghbir, who is also head of Jordan Chamber of Industry, noted that the Jordanian industrial sector possesses "distinguished" capabilities and components, and "promising" opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hindawi said that Jordanian businesspeople in the United Arab Emirates are "ready" to contribute to achieving economic and administrative development in the Kingdom by offering their practical expertise and establishing investments that contribute to employ the national workforce.

The two UAE-based councils proposed organising a Jordanian-Emirati investment conference in Dubai next April to explore opportunities for joint investment and industrial integration among the two countries' businesspeople and introduce Jordan's investment opportunities.

The participants agreed to hold periodic meetings for the two councils' members with Jordan and Amman chambers of industry.