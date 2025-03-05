ACI exports rise 19% in first two months of 2025

Amman Chamber of Industry's exports for January and February of this year amount to JD1.102 billion, compared with JD926 million during the same period in 2024 (Photo courtesy of Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — Exports of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) increased by 19 per cent during the first two months of this year compared with the same period last year, maintaining an upward trajectory that began in early 2025.

According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the ACI's exports for January and February of this year amounted to JD1.102 billion, compared with JD926 million during the same period in 2024.

The majority of industrial sectors reported growth in their exports, with the exception of the medical and therapeutic industries, as well as the wood and furniture sectors, which saw declines of 28.5 per cent and 19.7 per cent, respectively.

Other sub-sectors experienced varying growth rates, with the constructions materials sector showing the largest increase of 105.5 per cent, while the packaging, paper, and office supplies sector saw a rise of 5.7 per cent, as Petra reported.

The top destinations for exports from the ACI during the January-February period were India, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which together accounted for more than half of the total exports, amounting to JD638 million.

Exports to Syria experienced a "remarkable" surge of 276.8 per cent, rising to JD44 million compared with JD11 million in the same period of 2024.

Arab countries led the export destinations, accounting for JD537 million, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with JD215 million, and North America with some JD207 million.

Exports to the European Union reached JD56 million, while non-EU European countries accounted for JD43 million. African countries imported JD28 million worth of products, and other countries received JD14 million in exports.

The chamber’s exports during the first two months of the year were distributed across various sectors, including mining products with JD226 million, chemicals and cosmetics with JD210 million, engineering, electrical, and the ICT with JD193 million, and food, agricultural and livestock products with JD167 million.

Exports from the leather and textiles sector totalled JD94 million, while medical supplies and therapeutic products amounted to JD72 million.

The remaining exports were divided among the plastic and rubber industries worth JD53 million, packaging and paper products worth JD44 million, construction materials worth JD40 million, and wood and furniture products worth JD3 million.