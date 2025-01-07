ACI exports hit JD7.164b in 2024

The Amman Chamber of Industry issued 108,000 certificates of origin in 2024, registering an increase of 11.2 per cent from 97,000 in 2023 (File photo)

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) on Tuesday reported exports of JD7.164 billion in 2024, marking a slight decline of 0.1 per cent compared to JD7.171 billion in 2023.

The slim drop comes despite ongoing regional challenges, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of Jordan's industry, ACI President Fathi Jaghbir said as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jaghbir highlighted the stability of export figures as a "testament to the advanced capabilities of Jordan's industrial sector."

"These results demonstrate the ability of our industries to adapt to extraordinary circumstances, penetrate non-traditional markets and maintain their competitive edge," he said.

The chamber issued 108,000 certificates of origin in 2024, registering an increase of 11.2 per cent from 97,000 in 2023, where this growth signals a "significant" increase in export shipments, particularly in the manufacturing sector, he noted.

Seven industrial sub-sectors recorded export growth, led by the chemicals and cosmetics sector, which grew by 21.4 per cent. The plastics sector also recorded an increase of 4.9 per cent, Jaghbir said, noting that there were declines in mining, construction and packaging.

The chemicals and cosmetics sector achieved "significant" growth, with exports reaching JD1.524 billion, driven by "strong" demand for fertilisers, phosphoric acid, detergents and industrial paints, he noted.

On the other hand, the ACI president said that the mining sector experienced a 23.3 per cent decline in exports to JD1.724 billion, mainly due to falling global prices, pointing out that major mining exports included phosphate, potash chloride and cement.

Jaghbir said that the food and agriculture sector recorded an 11.5 per cent increase in exports to JD837 million, led by processed food, poultry, chocolate and nuts.

In terms of market performance, Jordan's exports showed "strong" growth in several key regions, where exports to the US increased by 42.7 per cent to JD1.644 billion, making it the largest importer of Jordanian goods, he said.

The figures also showed that there was also a "notable" increase in exports to Iraq, which rose by 11.2 per cent to JD973 million, driven by higher demand for industrial and consumer goods.

In contrast, exports to India fell by 16.9 per cent to JD1.007 billion and exports to Saudi Arabia declined slightly by 0.8 per cent to JD801 million.

Exports to the EU grew by 16.6 per cent, making it a promising market for Jordan, with key products including ceramics, metal structures and processed food.

Jaghbir also highlighted that Jordan's industrial sector continued to expand into new areas in 2024, producing hotel supplies, vaccines, and advanced therapeutic products. In addition, Jordanian manufacturers ventured into industries such as ceramics and metal structures, further diversifying export offerings.

The chamber's data showed that Jordanian goods reached more than 100 countries, with major destinations including the US, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and India. Together, these markets accounted for JD4.425 billion, more than half of total exports.

The ACI, which represents 8,600 companies employing 159,000 workers with a combined capital of JD5 billion, has played a "key" role in driving Jordan's industrial growth since its establishment in 1962.