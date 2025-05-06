ACC reports 19.5% increase in certificates of origin in first 4 months of 2025

By JT - May 06,2025 - Last updated at May 06,2025

ACC says that the total value of certificates of origin drops by 9 per cent in the first four months of 2025 to JD394 million compared with JD433 million in the same period last year (Photo courtesy of the Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) during the first third of 2025 for the export of goods to Arab and foreign countries rose by 19.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the number of certificates issued by the ACC during the first four months of 2025 reached 10,089, up from 8,440 during the same period last year.

Despite the increase in quantity, the total value of these certificates dropped by 9 per cent in the first four months of 2025 to JD394 million compared with JD433 million in the same period last year, the ACC statistical data showed.

Iraq topped the list of countries importing from Jordan in terms of value, with imports worth JD184 million across 1,038 certificates.

It was followed by Egypt with nearly JD29 million (246 certificates), Switzerland with JD26 million (eight certificates), Syria with JD24 million (1,889 certificates), and Saudi Arabia with JD22 million (1,583 certificates).

These five countries ranked highest in both value and volume.

As for the types of products exported during the January-April of 2025, foreign-origin products (re-exported goods) led the way at JD204 million, followed by industrial products at JD84 million, agricultural goods at JD41 million, and Arab-origin goods at JD28 million, with the rest attributed to other products.

The certificate of origin is an international trade document that certifies that goods in a specific shipment were wholly obtained, produced, manufactured, or processed in a particular country.

Customs authorities use it to determine the eligibility of goods for import duties and trade regulations.

ACC issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and raw natural products, as well as for foreign goods being re-exported or purchased locally under specific conditions.

It also issues certificates for Jordanian industrial products upon the exporter’s request, based on an original factory invoice endorsed by an industrial chamber, and a duly certified original certificate of origin confirming the Jordanian origin of the goods.