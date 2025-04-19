ACC, Ramallah commerce chamber talk Jordanian-Palestinian trade cooperation

Chairman of Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq says that the Kingdom's exports to the Palestinian market amounted to JD202 million last year, compared with about JD47 million in imports (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chairman of Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq on Saturday agreed with Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ramallah and Bireh Governorates Abdul Ghani Attari to increase cooperation and coordination in multiple areas of common interest, which would reflect "positively" on the two countries' trade relations.

Speaking at the meeting, Hajj Tawfiq said that the ACC is "fully" ready to support the Palestinian commercial sector and promote Palestinian products in the local market, as well as providing specialised training for the Palestinian chamber and the business sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hajj Tawfiq highlighted the importance of working to overcome difficulties and challenges facing Jordanian-Palestinian trade exchanges, imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.

He indicated that the Kingdom's exports to the Palestinian market amounted to JD202 million last year, compared with about JD47 million in imports.

Hajj Tawfiq stressed the importance of boosting cooperation in the coming period and activating the memorandum of understanding signed by the two chambers.

He stressed the significance of supporting and promoting Palestinian products through joint exhibitions and promotion campaigns.

Attari praised support of the ACC and the Jordanian private sector to the Palestinian private sector to back its "resilience" in facing the Israeli economic policies.

Attari noted difficulties facing businesspeople travel to and from Palestine due to the Israeli occupation's restrictions.

Jordan, he noted, is Palestine's "vital artery, and the gateway" for other countries globally, including Arab countries, underlining the importance of adopting the port of Aqaba as the main venue for Palestinian imports.