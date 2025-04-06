ACC issues 7,208 certificates of origin in Q1 2025

The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce for the export of goods and commodities to Arab and foreign countries rises by 26.2 per cent during the first quarter of 2025 (Photo courtesy of the Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for the export of goods and commodities to Arab and foreign countries rose by 26.2 per cent during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, ACC said on Sunday

According to the ACC's statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, a total of 7,208 certificates of origin were issued by the chamber during the January-March period 2025, compared to 5,711 certificates during the first three months in 2024.

Based on the data, the value of the ACC's certificates in the first three months 2025 dropped by 7.3 per cent, decreasing by approximately JD305 million, compared to JD328 million in 2024.

Syria ranked first on the list of the top five countries that received the chamber's exported goods and products during the same period with 1,665 certificates worth JD18 million, while Iraq ranked highest in terms of value.

Iraq ranked second with 801 certificates at a value of some JD137 million, placing it on the list of importing from the Kingdom with the highest value, the ACC figures showed.

The number of certificates of origin issued for Switzerland reached 7, valued at JD26 million, while Egypt accounted for 181 certificates valued at JD22 million and the UAE had 630 certificates valued at JD17 million.

These countries are the largest in terms of both the number and value of export.

As for the type of products, the value of exports of non-Arab products amounted to some JD149 million, distributed among industrial products with JD71 million, agricultural products with JD29 million, and Arab products that amounted to around JD21 million.

The remaining value was distributed among other types of products.

Customs authorities use these certificates to determine tariff eligibility and verify product origins.

The ACC issues certificates for Jordanian agricultural, livestock, and natural resource products, as well as foreign goods for re-export and locally purchased foreign products under specific conditions.

The chamber also certifies Jordanian industrial products upon exporters’ request, based on an original factory invoice verified by an industrial chamber and an official certificate of origin confirming Jordanian manufacturing.