ABJ hosts second edition Green Finance Forum

The Association of Banks in Jordan on Tuesday hosts the second edition of the 'Green Finance Forum (GREEFIN): A Strategic Necessity for the Banking Future' (Photo by Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — The Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ) on Tuesday hosted the second edition of the "Green Finance Forum (GREEFIN): A Strategic Necessity for the Banking Future", which focuses on taking a holistic approach to accelerating green finance practices.

The GREEFIN forum is an annual event aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation within the banking sector and relevant stakeholders, to advance green finance initiatives, according to an ABJ statement sent to The Jordan Times.

In its second edition, GREEFIN saw several sessions which mainly discussed the importance of green finance, and the current market trends, thereby sharing regional and global experiences with the greening of the banking sector.

The forum was attended by banking sector representatives, CEOs and senior executives, sustainability officers, risk management specialists, environment economists, NGOs, regulators and government officials.

Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Adel Sharkas said, “Green finance is a strategic imperative for the future of the banking sector.”

According to Sharkas, climate change has become among the top issues at the world level, due to its social, environmental and economic implications and dangers.

The CBJ launched its (2023-2028) Green Finance Strategy in late 2023, which was prepared with the World Bank Group, in partnership with the ABJ and other relevant stakeholders. The strategy is considered the roadmap to enable the local banking sector to strengthen green finance and reduce the risks of climate change.

Director General of ABJ Maher Mahrouq said that the forum spotlights the reality and future of green finance in Jordan, and is part of ongoing efforts of ABJ to strengthen orientation towards green finance.