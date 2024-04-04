You are here
$82.5m spent on digital games in Jordan —Intaj
By JT - Apr 04,2024 - Last updated at Apr 04,2024
According to a report by the Market Studies Unit of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan, the total expenditure on digital games in Jordan amounted to approximately $82.5 million in 2023 (Petra photo)
The spending was diversified across different categories, with approximately $17 million allocated to the purchase of paid games and $7.3 million dedicated to live in-game purchases.
A total of $6.6 million was invested in in-game advertising, with mobile games accounting for the lion’s share at $45 million, while online games accounted for $6.5 million.
The report revealed that the total number of users engaging in activities such as downloading games, using live game streaming services, playing mobile games, and participating in online games reached 5.9 million users in 2023.
The unit anticipated the spending to increase to approximately $103 million by 2027, based on annual growth rates, market size and competition among digital game developers, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
