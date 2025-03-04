71,827 containers arrive at ACT in first 2 months

The Jordanian Logistics Association on Tuesday says that container traffic at the Aqaba Container Terminal saw an increase of 41.5 per cent during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (Photo courtesy of the Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — Container traffic at the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) saw an increase of 41.5 per cent during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to latest figures from the Jordanian Logistics Association (JLA).

The figures revealed that the number of containers entering the port rose to 71,827, compared to 50,729 containers during the same months in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also highlighted a 12.5 per cent increase in the number of containers exported from the terminal.

In the first two months of 2025, 16,428 containers were shipped out of Jordan, compared to 14,602 containers in 2024.

Established in 2007, the JLA represents the Kingdom's forwarding professionals and aims to create a competitive environment and support the growth of freight forwarding and logistics services.

The association is also a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), a non-governmental organisation founded in Vienna in 1926.