70% of companies prioritise digital transformation — Intaj

The CEO of the Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies Nidal Bitar, says that 70 per cent of international companies consider digital transformation a key priority during the "LEAP" 2025 conference in Saudi capital (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The CEO of the Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Intaj) Nidal Bitar, said that 70 per cent of international companies consider digital transformation a key priority.

During an introductory session titled "Catalysing Innovation: The Strategic Pillar of Training in the Digital Age" at the "LEAP" 2025 conference, which began in the Saudi capital recently, that Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Bitar added that the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies has grown by 270 per cent over the past four years, according to recent reports from McKinsey and Gartner.

According to a statement by the association on Tuesday, Bitar pointed out that major digital transformations pose challenges related to the skills gap, which calls for strengthening training as a key tool to empower the workforce.

Companies investing in training programmes are achieving a 42 per cent increase in productivity, a 94 per cent improvement in employee retention and 30 per cent faster growth, he said.

Bitar stressed that digital training is no longer just a tool for skills development, but has become a key pillar to promote a culture of continuous learning, pointing out that companies that invest in training achieve higher productivity and stronger competitiveness in light of the rapid digital transformations.





He called on companies to adopt a "learn first" approach and invest in employee development to keep pace with technological developments and promote sustainable innovation.