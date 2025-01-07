5,678 trademarks registered in Kingdom in 2024

AMMAN — The number of trademarks registered in 2024 totalled 5,678, marking a decrease of 2,843 from the 8,521 trademarks registered in 2023.

According to the Department of Industrial Property Protection at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, a total of 8,057 trademark applications were filed last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Of these, 4,016 were local applications and 4,041 were from foreign applicants. This compares with a total of 8,409 applications in 2023, of which 3,932 were local and 4,477 foreign.

The data also showed that 225 applications were withdrawn in 2024, a significant decrease from the 868 withdrawn the previous year. Also, 5,211 applications received preliminary approval last year, compared to 8,539 in 2023.

According to Law No. 33 of 1952, a trademark is defined as "any mark used or intended to be used on or in relation to goods, indicating that the goods belong to the trademark owner by virtue of their manufacture, production, certification, trade or offer for sale".