5% increase in number of companies registered in 2024

A total of 6,406 companies were registered in 2024, marking an increase of 5 per cent from 6,077 companies in 2023, and by an increase of 26 per cent, compared with 2019, from 5,088 companies (JT File)

AMMAN — A total of 6,406 companies were registered in 2024, marking an increase of 5 per cent from 6,077 companies in 2023, and by an increase of 26 per cent, compared with 2019, from 5,088 companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The comparison period for the 2024 and 2019 results was made to give a "clearer" picture of the years 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to the report of the Companies Control Department (CCD) published on Saturday.

The total value of the registered capital reached to over JD190 million in 2024, while the rate of capital increase surged by 7 per cent, compared with 2023, to reach more than JD350 million, the report showed.

1,043 companies increased their capital by around JD486 million, while other 259 companies decreased their capital by around JD136 million.

Compared with 2019, the rate of capital increase went up by 302 per cent, recording about JD87 million, as 680 companies increased their capital by about JD300 million and other 433 companies decreased their capital by about JD213 million.

The data also revealed that the "highest" type of companies registered in 2024 is limited liability, as 4,697 businesses out of the total figure, or 72.2 per cent registered a capital exceeding JD94 million.

Meanwhile, the number of companies whose registration was revoked or deregistered last year went down by 35 per cent, totalling 1,780, against 2,736 in 2023.

The number also dropped by 63 per cent, compared with 2019, when 4,748 companies were deregistered.