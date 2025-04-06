41,426 Asian tourists visit Jordan in January, February — Ministry

Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities data show that the number of overnight tourists reached 37,778 while the number of day visitors reached 3,648 in the first two months of 2025 (JT file)

AMMAN — The number of overnight tourists and day visitors from all Asian countries reached 41,426 during January and February, data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities showed on Sunday.

The data revealed that the number of overnight tourists reached 37,778 while the number of day visitors reached 3,648, totalling 41,426 guests, Al Rai Newspaper reported.

Official figures indicated that the number of overnight tourists for the same period of last year reached 32,332, while the number of day visitors reached 2,665, marking a total of 34,997 tourists from Asian countries.

Comparing the same period in 2024 and 2025, the number of overnight tourists and day visitors from Asia grew by 18.4 per cent.

Preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan earlier indicated that tourism income during the first two months of 2025 increased by 16.3 per cent to $1,283.8 million, compared with the same period in 2024.

The data showed a rise in tourism income from all nationalities, including expatriate Jordanians by 12 per cent, Arabs by 16.7 per cent, European nationalities by 4.6 per cent, Americans by 14.6 per cent, and other nationalities by 4 per cent.