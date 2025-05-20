348,562 clearance transactions processed in first third of 2025 – association

By JT - May 20,2025 - Last updated at May 20,2025

Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies President Dhefallah Abu Aqouleh says that the rise reflects ‘growing’ activity at customs and border centres across the Kingdom (File photo)

AMMAN — The customs clearance and freight forwarding sector processed 348,562 transactions during the first third of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 59,641 transactions, according to data compiled by the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies.

Association president Dhefallah Abu Aqouleh said that the rise reflects “growing” activity at customs and border centres across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Transit transactions alone reached 119,148 in the first four months of 2025, up from 69,901 over the same period in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 50,000, Abu Aqouleh said.

Export-related transactions also saw moderate growth, reaching 52,357 compared with 49,901 a year earlier, he noted.

Abu Aqouleh said that the data revealed that Aqaba customs centre processed 61,689 transactions, an increase of 12,519 from last year.

The association president added that Omari customs centre, which serves as a “key” gateway to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, recorded 85,314 transactions, up 34,797 from the same period in 2024.

Jaber customs centre, linking Jordan and Syria, handled 15,846 transactions, a rise of 9,361, while Amman’s Madouneh customs centre processed 29,563 transactions, up 5,051, he added.

Abu Aqouleh noted that the sector also recorded a “significant” growth in cross-border truck traffic, where the number of trucks entering, exiting, or transiting through Jaber customs centre reached 58,085 by mid-May, compared with 17,035 over the same period last year.

At the Omari centre, truck movement climbed to 113,610 from 102,033, recording an increase of 11,577.

Abu Aqouleh attributed the increase to “improved” performance in Jordanian exports and renewed transit trade momentum, particularly following recent developments in Syria.

He said that expectations for continued growth are “strong,” especially in light of regional efforts to ease economic sanctions on Syria.

"The anticipated lifting of sanctions on Syria is likely to generate a direct and positive impact on the customs and logistics sectors, reviving transit trade and enhancing economic activity across related industries," Abu Aqouleh said.

He also praised government agencies for facilitating trade movement, noting that customs and security authorities at Jaber border crossing have increased working hours and expedited truck processing, contributing to improved efficiency.

Jordan is home to 476 licensed customs brokerage firms operating through 2,000 branches at various customs centres. The sector employs an estimated 10,000 Jordanians.

Established in 1982, the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies is registered with the Ministry of Labour and plays a “central” role in supporting the sector, resolving operational challenges, and raising professional standards.