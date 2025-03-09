160 occupational disability salaries allocated during 2024 —SSC

Social Security Corporation announces the allocation of 160 permanent total or partial work-related disability salaries during 2024, with the cumulative number of these salaries reaching 6,058 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Sunday announced the allocation of 160 permanent total or partial work-related disability salaries during the past year, with cumulative number of these salaries reaching 6,058.

As the key feature of work injury insurance, the SSC noted the service does not require specific subscription periods for the insured person to be entitled to receive benefits, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The SSC added that the occupational injury must be approved by the corporation to receive the pension.

The SSC said if the work injury results in permanent total disability, the injured person is entitled to a monthly pension equivalent to 75 per cent of the salary.

The SSC added that workers, who sustained a work injury that caused a permanent partial disability exceeding 30 per cent, will also receive pension.

This salary is allocated from the date of the final report on the injured person’s health condition, which is then increased by JD40.

As for cases with a disability from a work injury that are less than 30 per cent, the injured person is entitled to a lump sum compensation that aligns with the disability rate from the total salary multiplied by 36 months.