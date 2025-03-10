16 patents, 718 trademarks registered in first 2 months — Ministry

By JT - Mar 10,2025 - Last updated at Mar 10,2025

AMMAN — The Industrial Property Protection Department has issued 16 patents during January and February of 2025, with one originating from a domestic inventor, according to official statistics released on Monday.

Data reviewed by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, revealed "robust" intellectual property activity across sectors, with trademark registrations reaching 718 through February's end, while renewal applications totalled 1,074 during the same period.

The department's operations during this period also included renewing 94 existing patents, issuing five industrial property licensing agreements, processing 204 name and address modifications for registered properties, and facilitating 275 ownership transfers.

These figures follow last year's intellectual property performance when the department registered 5,687 trademarks, renewed 6,245 existing ones, and granted 111 patents, including eight to Jordanian innovators.

Under Jordan's intellectual property framework, patents protect "innovative concepts developed by inventors in any technological field, whether product-based, process-oriented, or both, that provide technical solutions to specific challenges."

The patent registration protocol involves comprehensive examination procedures beginning with applicant guidance and culminating in certificate issuance.

This includes thorough technical and formal reviews ensuring compliance with statutory requirements, along with public notification mechanisms such as Official Gazette publications and registry access protocols for interested third parties.

Trademarks are legally defined as distinctive visible indicators used to differentiate a commercial entity's goods, products, or services in the marketplace.