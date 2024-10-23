You are here
JSC approves JD350m Issuance of Treasury Securities for 2024
By JT - Oct 23,2024 - Last updated at Oct 23,2024
The Jordan Securities Commission on Wednesday approved the Central Bank of Jordan’s request to register two new issuances of government debt securities for 2024 (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) on Wednesday approved the Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) request to register the 27th tranche of Jordanian Treasury bonds for 2024.
The first issuance, amounting JD150 million, carries a five-year maturity, with a maturity date of October 13, 2029, and a weighted average interest rate of 6.25 per cent.
While the second is the 6th issuance of Treasury Bills for 2024, valued at JD200 million, with a maturity date on December 22, 2024, and an average annual yield of 6.502 per cent.
Both issuances are open for purchase by individuals and institutions, both residents and non-residents, through underwriting banks, according to the Jordan News Agency, (Petra).
These securities will be listed on the Amman Stock Exchange and are tradable in the secondary market, as well as the over-the-counter trading.
Related Articles
Jordan exported over 613,000 live sheep, valued at more than JD350 million, to Gulf countries in 2014, an Agriculture Ministry official said Sunday.
Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour on Thursday will patronise a ceremony to officially launch the Islamic sukuk (finance bonds) in Jordan, the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) said Sunday after it finished preparing all regulations and instructions needed to regulate the issuance of these bonds for economic activities in the private and public sector.
AMMAN — Jordan on Monday issued a $1- billion Eurobond on international markets at 7.375 per cent interest rate, maturing after 30 years.Sub
Opinion
Oct 23, 2024
Oct 23, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 23, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.