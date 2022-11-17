Tech stalwarts set to promote data-driven Kingdom in Saudi Arabia at World Cloud & Data Center Show

The Saudi Arabian market is anticipated to grow due to rising demands for quicker and simpler cloud service implementation. The 20th edition of the World Cloud Show will highlight what the Kingdom has in store for investors, IT professionals, and tech enthusiasts in upholding this development.

The event is set to underline the fundamental data strategies and digital blueprint that will propel the upcoming era of cloud adoption in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The initiative will bring together exceptional industry leading speakers and a multitude of C-level tech decision makers, along with CMOs, CDOs, CXOs, and industry practitioners.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is marching fast to evolve into a data-driven economy, and I am really looking forward to exchanging insights with all my industry peers,” said Saqib Mahmood, Executive Director - Digital Transformation & Innovation, National Water Company, Saudi Arabia.

“This year, the show will shed light on the development of governments in Cloud & Data Centres as it's a key enabler to building a vibrant Digital Kingdom. Also, it’s a mega contribution to the digital economy which will be the leading financial fund generator for governments around the world by 2040. Mega contribution to for economy of scale data centre are the use of hyperscale data centre which is also going to have a significant impact on world digital economy,” Essam Saeed Al Ghamdi, Royal Commission of Riyadh City, was found quoting.

Muhammad Khurram Khan, Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research said: “Trescon’s upcoming event in Riyadh is vital to highlight and discuss core data strategies and initiatives of digital transformation that will drive the next phase of cloud adoption.”

World Cloud & Data Center Show will gather women tech ambassadors who are uniting a thousand other women and becoming role models for global diversity in tech, spearheading the change in the Kingdom. The event will also have power-packed line-up of influential women in the tech world that takes forward the ambitious vision of HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030.

This segment will recognise and honor the tech-savvy women who have carved a niche in their respective fields; AI, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Quantum computing and other Emerging Technologies. An exclusive rendezvous to celebrate the progress & achievements, share knowledge, experiences on building the Digital Future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The World Cloud & Data Center Show will acknowledge and felicitate the technologists, scientists, researchers, innovators, and women holding prominent positions in the tech domain.

Esteemed selection of Women leaders in Technology:

•Alia Bhanshal - Director of the National Center for Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, (KACST)

•Amjad Alamri - Senior Specialist, Autonomous Construction Equipment & Robotics, Design and Construction (NEOM)

•Maha E. M. Alqahtani - Director of Microdata, General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT)

•Basma Albuhairan - Managing Director, The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia (C4IR KSA)

•Maryam Telmesani - Chair Board CSO, Sustainability Consultant, UNGC Local Network Saudi Arabia, MBL, Moc

•Mariam Nouh - VP Future Economies Sector, Cyber Security Researcher & Consultant (KACST)

•Danah Alsobayel - Cloud Computing Partnership Director, CITC

•Duaa Abaood - Digital Environment Director, MoMRAH

•Amal Bin Eissa - Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Senior Data Scientist Member of the Advisory Committee in the College of Computer and Information sciences, Princess Noura University

•Emon Shaker- Founder & CEO of Blossom Accelerator, Venture Partner at Oryx Fund

•Fatimah Aljulaih - Head of Cybersecurity, Oxagon

•Mishaal Ashemimry - Aerospace Engineer and Founder of MISHAAL Aerospace

•Tanzila Saba - Associate Chair, Information Systems Dept., Research Professor, AIDA Lab Leader, Prince SultanUniversity/CCIS College

While discussing the importance of cloud computing in today’s digital age, Maryam Telmesani, UNGC Local Network Saudi Arabia, MBL, MoC said: “As technology evolves, businesses explore innovative prospects to leverage cloud computing to advance their digital transformation journey. With an expected compound annual growth rate of 4.8 per cent, the cloud application software market will reach $168.6 billion by 2025. However, it’s important to adopt a sustainable framework “Green cloud” to address potential impact areas of cloud services across the three spheres of sustainability (Social, Environmental, Economic) to form the future of a sustainable global IT landscape. It is time to prove that “Green Cloud” is more than a buzzword linking IT to the environment instead it’s a framework with defined elements around energy efficiency, reduction of CO2 emissions, use of renewables, Eco-friendly data center buildings, greener infrastructure and sustainable policies and standards.”

Sharing her thoughts on the impact of the World Cloud Show, AlBuhairan said: “A global and powerful quintessential cloud event that brings together global experts, investors, and cloud entrepreneurs.”

The Saudi Arabia edition of Trescon’s global cloud series of events will highlight the tremendous technological advances Saudi Arabia will undergo in order to achieve their five-year growth plan.

Mohammed AlAqil, College of Engineering, King Faisal University talks about this rampant digital revolution and the role of World Cloud & Data Center Show, saying: “A new era of energy transition and industrial revolution reinforces the search for smarter, economic, and multidisciplinary integrated solutions. The World Cloud Show serves as a catalyst that energizes the techno-world to achieve a more comprehensive sustainable and green digital transformations all across by employing novel Cloud related technologies.”

The 20th edition of The World Cloud Show will feature renowned speakers such as:

•Fahad A. Alhamad, Chairman of the board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association

•Simon-Timmis, Director of City Technology, The Red Sea Development Company

•Hani Al Thubaiti, CIO, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

•Fabio Fontana, CEO ZeroPoint DC, Tonomous, Chief Growth Officer & Executive Director- Compute, Neom

•Fahad Bedaiwi, Executive Vice President, Head Facilities Management & Engineering Saudi National Bank

•Mashari Almusad, Chief Infromation Officer, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee

•Ali Alghamdi, Data Management Specialist, Saudi Aramco

•Abdullah Biary, CISO, United Cooperative Insurance

•Mohammed Nasser Alshahrani, Statistician and Data Science Expert, Prince Sattam University

Ibrahim Bin Asaker, Cloud Security Alliance said: “Securing your data/services is a journey that never ends, World Cloud Show will bring the subject experts to shed light on Cloud Adoption in Saudi Arabia.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing a cloud revolution, and data centers and the cloud will be essential to the country's effort to diversify its economy. We hope to give a glimpse into the next phase of Saudi Arabia's digital revolution with the World Cloud Show and give tech innovators a platform to further their cause,” Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon .

