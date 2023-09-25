Nissan elevates engine performance, protection with new features

As part of its commitment to providing customers with a comprehensive aftersales offering in the region, Nissan presents a uniquely-formulated genuine motor oil to elevate engine performance and protection of vehicles. Topping the Nissan Genuine® Motor Oil (NGMO) portfolio, the fully-synthetic 5W30 oil boasts a balanced viscosity to reduce starting friction and timing belt wear at lower temperatures.

Comprising four unique grades of mineral, semi-synthetic and fully-synthetic formulations, the NGMO range caters to a variety of customer needs while offering superior vehicle performance and protection. As a genuine product developed by Nissan, the NGMO 5W30 fully-synthetic motor oil is an ultra-high-performance lubricant that is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For his part, Ekrimeh Mahasneh, the CEO of Bustami & Saheb Group — the official distributor of Nissan, INFINITI in Jordan said: “Built to cater to the unique needs of the region, our range of Nissan Genuine® Motor Oils offer customers added peace of mind, enhanced efficiency, and improved performance. With customers residing at the core of our operations, we are proud to offer an expansive aftersales portfolio in the region, including four unique grades of NGMO, through our partner network and provide customers quality products and services that surpass expectations.”